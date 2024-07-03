Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd Summary

Krishna Capital & Securities Limited was originally incorporated on December 7, 1994 as Krishna Securities Private Limited to carry on the business of financiers, to provide finance for companies, corporate bodies, Firms by way of advance, short term loans etc . Effective from March 28, 1995, the name of the Company changed to Krishna Capital and Securities Pvt. Ltd. and again got converted to Limited Company and its name changed to Krishna Capital & Securities Limited, there after, it commenced the activities of trading in shares & securities & Bill Discounting.In 1998, the Company registered itself with RBI as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to garb the opportunities in the financial markets. At present Companys shares are listed in Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Ltd, Delhi Stock Exchange & Madras Stock Exchange.M/s. Palco Metals Ltd ceased to be an associate Company in 2017 as the Company sold some portion of its investment in the Company.