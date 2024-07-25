Krishna Capital & Securities Ltd Management Discussions

1. Overall Review:

The global economic condition was affected due to Pandamic and amid Russia Ukraine conflicts. and so the huge effect cause to Business growth. The Prices of the Investment shows negative trend due to this Crisis. However later on gradually the market shows positive movement when severity of pandemic and Ukraine war crises reduces. These global crises affect the business.

2. Financial Review:

During the Financial Year 2023-2024 the Company has earned profit of Rs. 13,82,555.00/-.

3. Risk & Concern:

Any change in the interest rate in the market will have impact on the profit of the company. Trend in Equity & Commodities Markets will also affect the profitability. The management has reviewed the Business from time to time.

4. Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The internal control system is looked after by Directors themselves. The Directors also looked after the day-to-day Business activities and other affairs related to the business. The Directors ensures to complies with the guidelines, and policies. The Management has regularly reviewed the Internal Audit Reports and takes follow up action Theron. The Company has adequate internal control system in operation commensurate with the size and nature of its business for enduring efficiency of operation and protection of Companys assets. The Audit Committee formed by the company review on periodical basis the compliance with the companys policies, procedures and prevailing laws. Audit findings are closely reviewed by audit committee along with management response. The committee also reviews the effectiveness of companys internal control and their effectiveness on actual operation and regularly monitors implementation of audit recommendation. The system ensures effective utilization of company resource and protections of assets from loss, theft, misappropriation and relevant risks.

5. Segment-wise or product-wise performance:

At present the Company is carrying on only one segment of financing business.

6. Human Resources:

The Companys philosophy is to provide to its employees friendly working environment and a performance-oriented work culture. The company believes that human resources are important asset for giving Company a competitive edge in a competitive environment

7. Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performances.

The Company has reported the profit after met with its salary and other administrative expenses. The company has plans for the right and effective budget and control. The Company has also not reported any borrowings. The company has plans to generate more revenue.

8. Cautionary statement

Estimates and expectations stated in this Management Discussion and Analysis may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to your Companys operation include economic conditions affecting the interest rate, inflation, changes in the interest rate, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws, other statues and incidental factors. The Company undertakes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement.