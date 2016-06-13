iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd Balance Sheet

1.08
(-3.57%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.05

29.15

29.15

29.15

Preference Capital

0

9.5

2.7

2.7

Reserves

-3.13

19.43

19.43

19.94

Net Worth

2.92

58.08

51.28

51.79

Minority Interest

Debt

0

74.55

74.55

74.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.92

132.63

125.83

126.34

Fixed Assets

2.99

97.76

97.76

97.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

19.93

19.93

19.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.08

10.04

10.04

10.55

Inventories

0

18.76

18.76

18.76

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

3.87

3.87

3.87

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0

4.48

4.48

4.4

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-13.51

-13.51

-12.94

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-3.56

-3.56

-3.54

Cash

0.01

0.14

0.14

0.14

Total Assets

2.92

127.87

127.87

128.38

Kundan Minerals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.