1.08
(-3.57%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

KUNDAN MINERALS & METALS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

382.9

13.872,35,970.873,148.876.9243.2729.32

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

456.2

11.611,78,391.91,4099.5319,601192.81

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,485.65

53.6177,735.44202.470.071,182.66104.16

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

68.29

8.9760,039.321,496.164.836,953.1333.64

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

293.4

017,831.42-36.860246.7128.16

