Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹1.1
Prev. Close₹1.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹1.1
Day's Low₹1.08
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹52.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.15
P/E0.03
EPS43.17
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.05
29.15
29.15
29.15
Preference Capital
0
9.5
2.7
2.7
Reserves
-3.13
19.43
19.43
19.94
Net Worth
2.92
58.08
51.28
51.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.05
-0.63
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.16
-1.24
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.21
-0.16
-1.25
-0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
27.58
-86.77
535.1
41.82
EBIT growth
27.58
-86.77
535.1
41.82
Net profit growth
27.58
-86.77
535.1
41.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
4,277.44
1.16
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
4,277.44
1.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
12.26
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
382.9
|13.87
|2,35,970.87
|3,148.87
|6.92
|43.27
|29.32
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
456.2
|11.61
|1,78,391.9
|1,409
|9.53
|19,601
|192.81
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,485.65
|53.61
|77,735.44
|202.47
|0.07
|1,182.66
|104.16
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
68.29
|8.97
|60,039.32
|1,496.16
|4.83
|6,953.13
|33.64
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
293.4
|0
|17,831.42
|-36.86
|0
|246.71
|28.16
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
DEEPAK GUPTA
Executive Director
Siddharth Gogia
Executive Director & CEO
Vidit Garg
Independent Director
Rahul Sharma
Independent Director
Sidhi Maheshwari
Independent Director
Rahul Bhardwaj
Independent Director
Shefali Kesarwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sharon Arora
Chairman
Varun Gupta
Hanuman Sugar Mills,
P O Motihari,
Bihar - 845401
Tel: 91-33-2448-4222
Website: http://www.easternsugar.in
Email: info@easternsugar.in
23 RN Mukherjee Road,
5th Floor,
Kolkata-700001
Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482
Website: www.mdpl.in
Email: info@mdpl.in
Summary
Eastern Sugar & Industries predominantly operates in the Sugar and Confectionery Production sector. The company main activity is to manufacture white crystal sugar and molasses.Eastern Sugar & Industr...
Read More
Reports by Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.