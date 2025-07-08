iifl-logo
Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd Share Price Live

1.08
(-3.57%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 1.1
  Day's High 1.1
  52 Wk High 0
  Prev. Close 1.12
  Day's Low 1.08
  52 Wk Low 0
  Turnover (lac) 0.02
  P/E 0.03
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 52.07
  EPS 43.17
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 3.15
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

1.1

Prev. Close

1.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

1.1

Day's Low

1.08

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

52.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.15

P/E

0.03

EPS

43.17

Divi. Yield

0

Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd Corporate Action

14 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:15 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 4.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.05

29.15

29.15

29.15

Preference Capital

0

9.5

2.7

2.7

Reserves

-3.13

19.43

19.43

19.94

Net Worth

2.92

58.08

51.28

51.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.05

-0.63

-0.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.16

-1.24

-0.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.21

-0.16

-1.25

-0.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

27.58

-86.77

535.1

41.82

EBIT growth

27.58

-86.77

535.1

41.82

Net profit growth

27.58

-86.77

535.1

41.82

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

4,277.44

1.16

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

4,277.44

1.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

12.26

0

Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

382.9

13.872,35,970.873,148.876.9243.2729.32

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

456.2

11.611,78,391.91,4099.5319,601192.81

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,485.65

53.6177,735.44202.470.071,182.66104.16

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

68.29

8.9760,039.321,496.164.836,953.1333.64

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

293.4

017,831.42-36.860246.7128.16

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

DEEPAK GUPTA

Executive Director

Siddharth Gogia

Executive Director & CEO

Vidit Garg

Independent Director

Rahul Sharma

Independent Director

Sidhi Maheshwari

Independent Director

Rahul Bhardwaj

Independent Director

Shefali Kesarwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sharon Arora

Chairman

Varun Gupta

Registered Office

Hanuman Sugar Mills,

P O Motihari,

Bihar - 845401

Tel: 91-33-2448-4222

Website: http://www.easternsugar.in

Email: info@easternsugar.in

Registrar Office

23 RN Mukherjee Road,

5th Floor,

Kolkata-700001

Tel: 91-33-22435029/22482

Website: www.mdpl.in

Email: info@mdpl.in

Summary

Eastern Sugar & Industries predominantly operates in the Sugar and Confectionery Production sector. The company main activity is to manufacture white crystal sugar and molasses.Eastern Sugar & Industr...
Read More

Reports by Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd share price today?

The Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd is ₹3.15 Cr. as of 13 Jun ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd is 0.03 and 0.02 as of 13 Jun ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Jun ‘16

What is the CAGR of Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd?

Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -34.60%, 3 Years at -44.39%, 1 Year at -5.26%, 6 Month at 36.71%, 3 Month at 13.68% and 1 Month at -0.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 95.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 5.00 %

