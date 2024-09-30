|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we enclose herewith summary of the proceedings of the AGM of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 12 Noon through VC. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
