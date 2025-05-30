iifl-logo
Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd Board Meeting

Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202522 May 2025
Kundan Minerals And Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 30th May 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting22 May 202522 May 2025
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor under Regulation 24(A) and Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting14 Apr 202514 Apr 2025
Kundan Minerals and Metals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 14, 2025.
Board Meeting21 Mar 202511 Mar 2025
Kundan Minerals And Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday March 18th 2025. The Board Meeting to be held on 18/03/2025 has been revised to 21/03/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 18/03/2025 has been revised to 21/03/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.03.2025) Submission of the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21.03.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.03.2025)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
Kundan Minerals And Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve intimation for Board meeting schedule to be held on THURSDAY 13.02.2025 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Kundan Minerals And Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 08/11/2024 for the discussion on agenda as attached. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today at 08/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
EASTERN SUGAR & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 33 and 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 at 03:00 PM EASTERN SUGAR & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29, 33 and 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 03:00 PM Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

