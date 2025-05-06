Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Book Closure Adjournment of the EGM held on 02/12/2024 With reference to our letter dated 09th November, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made there under and also in compliance with Secretarial Standards and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the 1stEOGM of the Company was scheduled to be held on Monday, 02nd December, 2024 at 12 P.M. at Flat No 4, 2nd Floor, 3 Scindia House Connaught Place, Central Delhi, New Delhi- 110001 through physical presence to transact the business listed in the notice dated 09th November, 2024. However, due to lack of quorum required, the said EOGM has been adjourned, and now the adjourned EOGM will be held on Monday, 09th December, 2024 at 12 PM at Flat No 4, 2ndFloor, Scindia House Connaught Place, Central Delhi, New Delhi- 110001 through physical presence to transact the business listed in the same Notice dated 09th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) This is to furtherance communication dated we have intimated that first EGM had been adjourned to Monday 09.12.2024 at 12 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2024) Scrutinizers voting result of adjourned EGM held on 09/12/2024 through Video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)