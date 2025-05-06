|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Apr 2025
|13 May 2025
|Intimation Of Cut-Off Date For The Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On May 06, 2025. Kundan Minerals and Metals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 06, 2025 Proceedings of Extra ordinary General Meeting dated 6th May, 2025 and Intimation for adjournment of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting(01/2025-26) of M/s Kundan Minerals and Metals Limited (Company) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2025) Proceedings of the 1st Adjourned Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of M/s Kundan Minerals and Metals Limited Proceedings of the 1st Adjourned Extra- Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2025-26 of M/s Kundan Minerals and Metals Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2025) Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - Details of the Voting Results of the business transacted at the 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Financial Year 2025-26 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2025)
|EGM
|9 Nov 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Book Closure Adjournment of the EGM held on 02/12/2024 With reference to our letter dated 09th November, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made there under and also in compliance with Secretarial Standards and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the 1stEOGM of the Company was scheduled to be held on Monday, 02nd December, 2024 at 12 P.M. at Flat No 4, 2nd Floor, 3 Scindia House Connaught Place, Central Delhi, New Delhi- 110001 through physical presence to transact the business listed in the notice dated 09th November, 2024. However, due to lack of quorum required, the said EOGM has been adjourned, and now the adjourned EOGM will be held on Monday, 09th December, 2024 at 12 PM at Flat No 4, 2ndFloor, Scindia House Connaught Place, Central Delhi, New Delhi- 110001 through physical presence to transact the business listed in the same Notice dated 09th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) This is to furtherance communication dated we have intimated that first EGM had been adjourned to Monday 09.12.2024 at 12 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2024) Scrutinizers voting result of adjourned EGM held on 09/12/2024 through Video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
