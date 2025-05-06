iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd EGM

1.08
(-3.57%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Kundan Minerals CORPORATE ACTIONS

08/07/2024calendar-icon
08/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Apr 202513 May 2025
Intimation Of Cut-Off Date For The Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On May 06, 2025. Kundan Minerals and Metals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 06, 2025 Proceedings of Extra ordinary General Meeting dated 6th May, 2025 and Intimation for adjournment of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting(01/2025-26) of M/s Kundan Minerals and Metals Limited (Company) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2025) Proceedings of the 1st Adjourned Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of M/s Kundan Minerals and Metals Limited Proceedings of the 1st Adjourned Extra- Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2025-26 of M/s Kundan Minerals and Metals Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2025) Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - Details of the Voting Results of the business transacted at the 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Financial Year 2025-26 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2025)
EGM9 Nov 20249 Dec 2024
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Book Closure Adjournment of the EGM held on 02/12/2024 With reference to our letter dated 09th November, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made there under and also in compliance with Secretarial Standards and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the 1stEOGM of the Company was scheduled to be held on Monday, 02nd December, 2024 at 12 P.M. at Flat No 4, 2nd Floor, 3 Scindia House Connaught Place, Central Delhi, New Delhi- 110001 through physical presence to transact the business listed in the notice dated 09th November, 2024. However, due to lack of quorum required, the said EOGM has been adjourned, and now the adjourned EOGM will be held on Monday, 09th December, 2024 at 12 PM at Flat No 4, 2ndFloor, Scindia House Connaught Place, Central Delhi, New Delhi- 110001 through physical presence to transact the business listed in the same Notice dated 09th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) This is to furtherance communication dated we have intimated that first EGM had been adjourned to Monday 09.12.2024 at 12 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2024) Scrutinizers voting result of adjourned EGM held on 09/12/2024 through Video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)

Kundan Minerals: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kundan Minerals & Metals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.