KVS Castings Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,249.9
|42.76
|59,756.3
|338.52
|0.68
|2,104.71
|229.3
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,055.7
|28.57
|28,821.48
|234.03
|0.52
|819.81
|711.02
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
15,221.2
|0
|22,807.64
|8.18
|0
|51.18
|887.85
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
430.2
|27.9
|16,320.17
|126.78
|1.63
|1,204.33
|142.65
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
563.85
|29.57
|10,213.69
|21.51
|0.35
|936.69
|166.17
No Record Found
