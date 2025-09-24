No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.32
0.32
0.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
25.5
19.51
14.67
Net Worth
25.82
19.83
14.99
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,249.9
|42.76
|59,756.3
|338.52
|0.68
|2,104.71
|229.3
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,055.7
|28.57
|28,821.48
|234.03
|0.52
|819.81
|711.02
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
15,221.2
|0
|22,807.64
|8.18
|0
|51.18
|887.85
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
430.2
|27.9
|16,320.17
|126.78
|1.63
|1,204.33
|142.65
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
563.85
|29.57
|10,213.69
|21.51
|0.35
|936.69
|166.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arpan Jindal
Non Executive Director
Devendra Kumar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Rekha Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Venu Jindal
Independent Director
Vivek Karnavat
Independent Director
Madhup Misra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Mehrotra
B-25,29 Indul.Estate Bazpur Rd,
Udham SIngh Nagar,
Uttarakhand - 244713
Tel: +91 75359 10007
Website: https://kvscastings.com
Email: cs.kcpl@kvspremier.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by KVS Castings Ltd
