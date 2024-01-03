L. T. Elevator Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,937.85
|53.47
|1,09,157.2
|589.27
|1.31
|2,858.71
|253.17
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,993.15
|43.72
|57,916.82
|168.09
|0.12
|1,892.48
|269.28
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,671.05
|129.14
|46,394.37
|116.05
|0.34
|3,268.26
|111.18
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
846.5
|35.48
|22,314.32
|254.83
|0.59
|1,828.35
|162.88
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
885
|59.04
|20,126.94
|72.12
|0
|372.32
|90.83
