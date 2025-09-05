iifl-logo

L. T. Elevator Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Loading...

L. T. Elevator Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

L. T. Elevator Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Sep, 2025|12:49 AM
May-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 87.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 87.92%

Non-Promoter- 12.07%

Institutions: 12.07%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

L. T. Elevator Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

56.52

40.14

34.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.52

40.14

34.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.5

0.34

L. T. Elevator Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,937.85

53.471,09,157.2589.271.312,858.71253.17

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,993.15

43.7257,916.82168.090.121,892.48269.28

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

APLAPOLLO

1,671.05

129.1446,394.37116.050.343,268.26111.18

Welspun Corp Ltd

WELCORP

846.5

35.4822,314.32254.830.591,828.35162.88

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

885

59.0420,126.9472.120372.3290.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT L. T. Elevator Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Capricorn Nest,

3 Gobinda Auddy Road,

West Bengal - 700027

Tel: +91 332 448 0447

Website: http://www.ltelevator.com

Email: cs@ltelevator.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by L. T. Elevator Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the L. T. Elevator Ltd share price today?

The L. T. Elevator Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of L. T. Elevator Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of L. T. Elevator Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 05 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of L. T. Elevator Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of L. T. Elevator Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 05 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of L. T. Elevator Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a L. T. Elevator Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of L. T. Elevator Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 05 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of L. T. Elevator Ltd?

L. T. Elevator Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of L. T. Elevator Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of L. T. Elevator Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

