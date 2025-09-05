No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
56.52
40.14
34.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.52
40.14
34.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.5
0.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,937.85
|53.47
|1,09,157.2
|589.27
|1.31
|2,858.71
|253.17
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,993.15
|43.72
|57,916.82
|168.09
|0.12
|1,892.48
|269.28
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,671.05
|129.14
|46,394.37
|116.05
|0.34
|3,268.26
|111.18
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
846.5
|35.48
|22,314.32
|254.83
|0.59
|1,828.35
|162.88
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
885
|59.04
|20,126.94
|72.12
|0
|372.32
|90.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Capricorn Nest,
3 Gobinda Auddy Road,
West Bengal - 700027
Tel: +91 332 448 0447
Website: http://www.ltelevator.com
Email: cs@ltelevator.com
