Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.71
-5.03
6.08
-1.06
Other operating items
Operating
0.71
-5.03
6.08
-1.06
Capital expenditure
-0.32
0.26
-0.04
1.26
Free cash flow
0.38
-4.77
6.04
0.2
Equity raised
69.95
69.81
76.03
69.38
Investing
11.89
-7.28
-2.49
3.64
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
1.2
1.05
Net in cash
82.23
57.76
80.78
74.27
