Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd Share Price

236.96
(0.52%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:21 PM

  • Open235.74
  • Day's High237
  • 52 Wk High372
  • Prev. Close235.74
  • Day's Low230
  • 52 Wk Low 161.85
  • Turnover (lac)4.1
  • P/E5.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value215.83
  • EPS46.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.09
  • Div. Yield1.7
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.4

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.48%

Foreign: 3.48%

Indian: 43.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 52.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.51

43.68

44.05

39.23

Net Worth

56.51

46.68

47.05

42.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.71

-5.03

6.08

-1.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R Surender Reddy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kapil Bhatia

Managing Director

K Harishchandra Prasad

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Keshav Bhupal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

K Kapil Prasad

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Madhurika Nalluri Venkat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DEEPA GUSAIN

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Suryanarayana

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

D Nageswara Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd

Summary

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited (Formerly known as The Andhra Bank Limited) incorporated as Public Limited Company in November, 1993. Consequent to nationalization of the Andhra Bank on 15.04.1980, the Companys name was changed to Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited and since then the Company got involved in Financial activities.Leasing, Hire Purchase, Bill discounting, Corporate Finance etc., and during the period i.e. 1988 to 2002 in the manufacturing field Manufacturers of PET containers and Injection Moulded Components. Since market conditions became less attractive and also there were no suitable borrowers for money lending for NBFC activities from 1995 onwards, because of various scams that shocked the financial markets and consequent regulatory requirements affected the Companys NBFC operations, on account of which the market environment was not conducive for NBFC activities. Hence, for the past few years, the Company was mainly carrying on the business of investments in equity shares, mutual funds and other securities. Further, the major portion of the funds were in the nature of investments either in the shares or mutual funds.With regard to NBFC Registration, the Reserve Bank of India in exercise of the powers conferred on it by Section 451A of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 has granted a Certificate of Registration on 9th December, 1998 as Non-Banking Financial Institution. Later, in 2002 the Company repaid entire deposits and fu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹236.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹71.09 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd is 5.1 and 1.11 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹161.85 and ₹372 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd?

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.50%, 3 Years at 18.64%, 1 Year at 32.34%, 6 Month at 10.38%, 3 Month at -27.61% and 1 Month at -2.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.00 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 52.97 %

