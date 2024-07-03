Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹235.74
Prev. Close₹235.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.1
Day's High₹237
Day's Low₹230
52 Week's High₹372
52 Week's Low₹161.85
Book Value₹215.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.09
P/E5.1
EPS46.22
Divi. Yield1.7
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.51
43.68
44.05
39.23
Net Worth
56.51
46.68
47.05
42.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.71
-5.03
6.08
-1.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R Surender Reddy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kapil Bhatia
Managing Director
K Harishchandra Prasad
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Keshav Bhupal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
K Kapil Prasad
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Madhurika Nalluri Venkat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DEEPA GUSAIN
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Suryanarayana
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
D Nageswara Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd
Summary
Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited (Formerly known as The Andhra Bank Limited) incorporated as Public Limited Company in November, 1993. Consequent to nationalization of the Andhra Bank on 15.04.1980, the Companys name was changed to Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited and since then the Company got involved in Financial activities.Leasing, Hire Purchase, Bill discounting, Corporate Finance etc., and during the period i.e. 1988 to 2002 in the manufacturing field Manufacturers of PET containers and Injection Moulded Components. Since market conditions became less attractive and also there were no suitable borrowers for money lending for NBFC activities from 1995 onwards, because of various scams that shocked the financial markets and consequent regulatory requirements affected the Companys NBFC operations, on account of which the market environment was not conducive for NBFC activities. Hence, for the past few years, the Company was mainly carrying on the business of investments in equity shares, mutual funds and other securities. Further, the major portion of the funds were in the nature of investments either in the shares or mutual funds.With regard to NBFC Registration, the Reserve Bank of India in exercise of the powers conferred on it by Section 451A of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 has granted a Certificate of Registration on 9th December, 1998 as Non-Banking Financial Institution. Later, in 2002 the Company repaid entire deposits and fu
Read More
The Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹236.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹71.09 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd is 5.1 and 1.11 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹161.85 and ₹372 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.50%, 3 Years at 18.64%, 1 Year at 32.34%, 6 Month at 10.38%, 3 Month at -27.61% and 1 Month at -2.39%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.