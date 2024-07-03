Summary

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited (Formerly known as The Andhra Bank Limited) incorporated as Public Limited Company in November, 1993. Consequent to nationalization of the Andhra Bank on 15.04.1980, the Companys name was changed to Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited and since then the Company got involved in Financial activities.Leasing, Hire Purchase, Bill discounting, Corporate Finance etc., and during the period i.e. 1988 to 2002 in the manufacturing field Manufacturers of PET containers and Injection Moulded Components. Since market conditions became less attractive and also there were no suitable borrowers for money lending for NBFC activities from 1995 onwards, because of various scams that shocked the financial markets and consequent regulatory requirements affected the Companys NBFC operations, on account of which the market environment was not conducive for NBFC activities. Hence, for the past few years, the Company was mainly carrying on the business of investments in equity shares, mutual funds and other securities. Further, the major portion of the funds were in the nature of investments either in the shares or mutual funds.With regard to NBFC Registration, the Reserve Bank of India in exercise of the powers conferred on it by Section 451A of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 has granted a Certificate of Registration on 9th December, 1998 as Non-Banking Financial Institution. Later, in 2002 the Company repaid entire deposits and fu

