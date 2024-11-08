|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|LAKSHMI FINANCE & INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 08-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the F Y . 2023-24Audited Financial results for the financial year ended 31st March,2024 and 4th quarter ended 31st March 2024. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 4.00 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Board Meeting Intimation Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 07, 2024. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE 3RD QUARTER AND NIN MONTHS ENDED ON 31.12.2023. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024) Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding UFR-31.12.2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.