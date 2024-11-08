Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

LAKSHMI FINANCE & INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 08-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the F Y . 2023-24Audited Financial results for the financial year ended 31st March,2024 and 4th quarter ended 31st March 2024. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 4.00 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024