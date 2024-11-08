iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
LAKSHMI FINANCE & INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 08-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the F Y . 2023-24Audited Financial results for the financial year ended 31st March,2024 and 4th quarter ended 31st March 2024. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 4.00 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Board Meeting Intimation Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 07, 2024. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE 3RD QUARTER AND NIN MONTHS ENDED ON 31.12.2023. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024) Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding UFR-31.12.2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/03/2024)

