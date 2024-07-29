|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|-
|3.4
|34
|Final
|Recommended the payment of Annual Dividend of Rs 4.00.ps (40 % inclusive of Special Dividend of 15%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 and the same will be payable after it is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Annual General Meeting/Dividend - Rs 3.4 Per Share/Special Dividend - Re 0.60 Per Share Source: NSE Corporate Action
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|-
|0.6
|6
|Special
|Recommended the payment of Annual Dividend of Rs.4.00.ps (40 % inclusive of Special Dividend of 15%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 15-Aug-2024 to 22-Aug-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. and 100th Annual General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) Annual General Meeting/Dividend - Rs 3.4 Per Share/Special Dividend - Re 0.60 Per Share Source: NSE Corporate Action
