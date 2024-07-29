Recommended the payment of Annual Dividend of Rs.4.00.ps (40 % inclusive of Special Dividend of 15%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 15-Aug-2024 to 22-Aug-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. and 100th Annual General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) Annual General Meeting/Dividend - Rs 3.4 Per Share/Special Dividend - Re 0.60 Per Share Source: NSE Corporate Action