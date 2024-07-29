iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd Dividend

218.48
(0.87%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Lak. Fin. & Indl CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend27 May 202414 Aug 2024-3.434Final
Recommended the payment of Annual Dividend of Rs 4.00.ps (40 % inclusive of Special Dividend of 15%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 and the same will be payable after it is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Annual General Meeting/Dividend - Rs 3.4 Per Share/Special Dividend - Re 0.60 Per Share Source: NSE Corporate Action
Dividend27 May 202414 Aug 2024-0.66Special
Recommended the payment of Annual Dividend of Rs.4.00.ps (40 % inclusive of Special Dividend of 15%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 15-Aug-2024 to 22-Aug-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. and 100th Annual General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) Annual General Meeting/Dividend - Rs 3.4 Per Share/Special Dividend - Re 0.60 Per Share Source: NSE Corporate Action

Lak. Fin. & Indl: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.