Landmark Immigration Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

21.74

25.62

21.19

Net Worth

36.75

25.63

21.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0.74

2.51

5.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

37.49

28.14

26.47

Fixed Assets

13.64

12.99

14.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.21

0.26

0.21

Networking Capital

7.69

5.82

2.41

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.06

0.34

0.08

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.45

13.6

11.98

Sundry Creditors

-0.64

-1.31

-2.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.18

-6.81

-7.57

Cash

15.95

9.07

9.77

Total Assets

37.49

28.14

26.45

Landmark Immigration Consultants Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

