Landmark Immigration Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
21.74
25.62
21.19
Net Worth
36.75
25.63
21.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0.74
2.51
5.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
37.49
28.14
26.47
Fixed Assets
13.64
12.99
14.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.26
0.21
Networking Capital
7.69
5.82
2.41
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.06
0.34
0.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.45
13.6
11.98
Sundry Creditors
-0.64
-1.31
-2.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.18
-6.81
-7.57
Cash
15.95
9.07
9.77
Total Assets
37.49
28.14
26.45
