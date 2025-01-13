Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
21.74
25.62
21.19
Net Worth
36.75
25.63
21.2
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
136.2
|454
|2,192.82
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
176.65
|0
|2,010.72
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
246.35
|84.08
|1,758.51
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
629
|0
|943.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
360.5
|18.39
|655.86
|11.33
|0.28
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jasmeet Singh Bhatia
Whole-time Director
Richa Arora
Non Executive Director
Amit Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Manu Sharma
Independent Director
Taranjit Singh Bharaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charanchit Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Landmark Immigration Consultants Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Landmark Immigration Consultants Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Landmark Immigration Consultants Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 20 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Landmark Immigration Consultants Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 20 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Landmark Immigration Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Landmark Immigration Consultants Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 20 Jan ‘25
Landmark Immigration Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.