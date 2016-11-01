iifl-logo-icon 1
Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.54
(-3.57%)
Nov 1, 2016

QUICKLINKS FOR Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-3.19

0.12

0.44

1.05

Depreciation

-1.98

-1.54

-0.75

-0.09

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.15

-0.35

Working capital

0.91

-4.39

0.67

-1.02

Other operating items

Operating

-4.27

-5.85

0.19

-0.42

Capital expenditure

-3.26

7.11

8.71

1.2

Free cash flow

-7.53

1.25

8.9

0.77

Equity raised

8.35

8.18

7.61

6.22

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.04

4.62

12.13

6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.86

14.06

28.65

13

