Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-3.19
0.12
0.44
1.05
Depreciation
-1.98
-1.54
-0.75
-0.09
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.15
-0.35
Working capital
0.91
-4.39
0.67
-1.02
Other operating items
Operating
-4.27
-5.85
0.19
-0.42
Capital expenditure
-3.26
7.11
8.71
1.2
Free cash flow
-7.53
1.25
8.9
0.77
Equity raised
8.35
8.18
7.61
6.22
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.04
4.62
12.13
6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.86
14.06
28.65
13
