|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
9.04
11.08
11.59
10.75
yoy growth (%)
-18.35
-4.46
7.81
55.47
Raw materials
-1.54
-1.71
-1.99
-2.5
As % of sales
17.05
15.47
17.23
23.26
Employee costs
-2
-1.76
-1.22
-1.26
As % of sales
22.14
15.91
10.55
11.72
Other costs
-4.95
-5.27
-6.64
-7.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.77
47.58
57.32
68.25
Operating profit
0.54
2.32
1.72
-0.34
OPM
6.01
21.02
14.89
-3.24
Depreciation
-1.98
-1.54
-0.75
-0.09
Interest expense
-1.74
-0.66
-0.52
-0.07
Other income
0
0
0
1.57
Profit before tax
-3.19
0.12
0.44
1.05
Taxes
0
-0.03
-0.15
-0.35
Tax rate
0.01
-30.95
-35.87
-33.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.19
0.08
0.28
0.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.18
0.08
0.28
0.69
yoy growth (%)
-3,872.48
-70.35
-58.9
-47.14
NPM
-35.24
0.76
2.45
6.44
