Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.54
(-3.57%)
Nov 1, 2016|02:57:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

9.04

11.08

11.59

10.75

yoy growth (%)

-18.35

-4.46

7.81

55.47

Raw materials

-1.54

-1.71

-1.99

-2.5

As % of sales

17.05

15.47

17.23

23.26

Employee costs

-2

-1.76

-1.22

-1.26

As % of sales

22.14

15.91

10.55

11.72

Other costs

-4.95

-5.27

-6.64

-7.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.77

47.58

57.32

68.25

Operating profit

0.54

2.32

1.72

-0.34

OPM

6.01

21.02

14.89

-3.24

Depreciation

-1.98

-1.54

-0.75

-0.09

Interest expense

-1.74

-0.66

-0.52

-0.07

Other income

0

0

0

1.57

Profit before tax

-3.19

0.12

0.44

1.05

Taxes

0

-0.03

-0.15

-0.35

Tax rate

0.01

-30.95

-35.87

-33.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.19

0.08

0.28

0.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.18

0.08

0.28

0.69

yoy growth (%)

-3,872.48

-70.35

-58.9

-47.14

NPM

-35.24

0.76

2.45

6.44

