Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd Share Price

0.54
(-3.57%)
Nov 1, 2016|02:57:54 PM

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

0.54

Prev. Close

0.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

0.54

Day's Low

0.54

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.14

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:42 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

6.66

6.66

6.66

6.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.99

4.18

4.09

3.81

Net Worth

7.65

10.84

10.75

10.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

9.04

11.08

11.59

10.75

yoy growth (%)

-18.35

-4.46

7.81

55.47

Raw materials

-1.54

-1.71

-1.99

-2.5

As % of sales

17.05

15.47

17.23

23.26

Employee costs

-2

-1.76

-1.22

-1.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-3.19

0.12

0.44

1.05

Depreciation

-1.98

-1.54

-0.75

-0.09

Tax paid

0

-0.03

-0.15

-0.35

Working capital

0.91

-4.39

0.67

-1.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.35

-4.46

7.81

55.47

Op profit growth

-76.63

34.87

-595.31

-63.55

EBIT growth

-284.25

-19.05

-14.08

45.55

Net profit growth

-3,872.48

-70.35

-58.9

-47.14

No Record Found

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SANJAY JALAN

Director

PARTHIBAN BALASUBRAMANIAM

Director

DURAISWAMY TRIPURA SUNDARI

Director

RAJAVELAN KRISHNAN NALLAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd

Summary

Le Waterina Resorts and Hotels Limited was incorporated in the year 1987. The company offers a Resort & Spa at Sriperumbudur by the lake and a Boutique hotel in Thiruvanmiyur Kottivakkam by the sea.Le Waterina Resort & Spa, located at Sriperumbudur offers 140 rooms, Restaurants, Spa and other facilities is catering to the multinationals in and around the Sriperumbuthur Sez .Le Waterina the Boutique Hotel, located on Thiruvanmiyur Kottivakkam Beach with 30 club rooms and suites ,specialty restaurants, bar and lounge,24 hours coffee shop, fitness center, infinity swimming pool, spa and other 4 star facilities.
