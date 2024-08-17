Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹0.54
Prev. Close₹0.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹0.54
Day's Low₹0.54
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.14
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
6.66
6.66
6.66
6.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.99
4.18
4.09
3.81
Net Worth
7.65
10.84
10.75
10.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
9.04
11.08
11.59
10.75
yoy growth (%)
-18.35
-4.46
7.81
55.47
Raw materials
-1.54
-1.71
-1.99
-2.5
As % of sales
17.05
15.47
17.23
23.26
Employee costs
-2
-1.76
-1.22
-1.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-3.19
0.12
0.44
1.05
Depreciation
-1.98
-1.54
-0.75
-0.09
Tax paid
0
-0.03
-0.15
-0.35
Working capital
0.91
-4.39
0.67
-1.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.35
-4.46
7.81
55.47
Op profit growth
-76.63
34.87
-595.31
-63.55
EBIT growth
-284.25
-19.05
-14.08
45.55
Net profit growth
-3,872.48
-70.35
-58.9
-47.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SANJAY JALAN
Director
PARTHIBAN BALASUBRAMANIAM
Director
DURAISWAMY TRIPURA SUNDARI
Director
RAJAVELAN KRISHNAN NALLAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd
Summary
Le Waterina Resorts and Hotels Limited was incorporated in the year 1987. The company offers a Resort & Spa at Sriperumbudur by the lake and a Boutique hotel in Thiruvanmiyur Kottivakkam by the sea.Le Waterina Resort & Spa, located at Sriperumbudur offers 140 rooms, Restaurants, Spa and other facilities is catering to the multinationals in and around the Sriperumbuthur Sez .Le Waterina the Boutique Hotel, located on Thiruvanmiyur Kottivakkam Beach with 30 club rooms and suites ,specialty restaurants, bar and lounge,24 hours coffee shop, fitness center, infinity swimming pool, spa and other 4 star facilities.
