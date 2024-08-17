Le Waterina Resorts and Hotels Limited was incorporated in the year 1987. The company offers a Resort & Spa at Sriperumbudur by the lake and a Boutique hotel in Thiruvanmiyur Kottivakkam by the sea.Le Waterina Resort & Spa, located at Sriperumbudur offers 140 rooms, Restaurants, Spa and other facilities is catering to the multinationals in and around the Sriperumbuthur Sez .Le Waterina the Boutique Hotel, located on Thiruvanmiyur Kottivakkam Beach with 30 club rooms and suites ,specialty restaurants, bar and lounge,24 hours coffee shop, fitness center, infinity swimming pool, spa and other 4 star facilities.
