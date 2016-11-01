TO

Your Directors have great pleasure in presenting the Twenty Seventh Annual Report together with Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2014 and the Auditors report thereon.

Financial Results

(Amount In Rs.)

Particulars 2013-2014 2012-2013 Total Income 11,08,04,508.00 11,59,85,022.00 Expenditure 10,95,80,600.00 11,15,39,526.00 Profit before interest, depreciation and taxes 2,32.96,426.00 1,72,71.983.00 Less: Depreciation 1,54,50,939.00 75,79,348.00 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 12.23,908.00 44,45,496.00 Less: Provision for Current Tax 4,59,413.00 18.33,544.00 Deferred Tax (80,563.00) (2,38,532.00) Fringe Benefit Tax Nil Nil Profit/(Loss) after Tax 8,45,058.00 28.50,484.00 Balance carried to Balance sheet 8,45,058.00 28,50,484.00

Your Company has made a turnover of Rs.11,08,04,508/- as compared to Rs.11,59,85,022/- of previous year and has made a Profit after Tax of the Rs.8,45,058/- as compared to Rs. 28,50,484/- in the previous year.

Business Performances and Outlook

Your company has incurred capital expenditure for Health Care activities like Halotherapy and for renovating the hotel and expanding spas. As you are aware that this Halotherapy therapy is toally non medicinal and an add on treatment for all kinds of Lungs and Skin related ailments like Asthma, Bronchities, COPD. Eczema, Sinusitisis etc. and is beneficial to patients of all ages. There had been delays in the implementation of these projects. However, their potential for growth is very good.

There is tremendous growth potential for tourism related industry. The format and delivery of Indian hotel industry has evolved over the period of time in terms of the technology, eco friendly activities, pricing, market segmentation, regional preferences etc. Due to competitive market, the occupancy and room rates have been under tight leash for the present. However, our company expects the market to recover following the recovery in the economy in general.

Fixed Deposits / Loan & Advances

Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, or its employees during the year under review. Being the company does not have any subsidiary company/s the disclosure in pursuant to Clause 32 of the Listing Agreement, with regard to loans /advances and investments in its own shares by the listed companies, their subsidiaries, associates etc is not required.

Dividend

Your directors have not recommended any dividend during the financial year. Subsidiaries / Joint Ventures

The company does not have any Subsidiaries and Joint Venture Company. Therefore the company is not required to present in its Annual Report, the consolidated financial statements of holding Company and all of its subsidiaries duly audited by its statutory auditors.

Insurance

All insurable interests of the Company including, buildings, furniture and fixtures and other insurable interest are adequately insured.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Pursuant to Section 217 (1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 the required particulars are furnished below.

Conservation of energy:

Energy conservation continues to receive utmost priority and the Company monitors energy costs and reviews the consumption of energy on a regular basis. The Company wherever necessary also initiates appropriate measures to reduce consumption of electricity, including using Generator. It has closely monitored power consumption and running hours on day to day basis thus resulting in optimum utilization of energy. The hotel is fitted with energy saving devices to conserve energy in the long run.

Technology Absorption

The relevant particulars relating to technology absorption in terms of Rule 2 of the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 is not applicable as the hotel forms a part of the service industry and as such the Company does not have any significant manufacturing operations.

Research and Development:

Not Applicable

Foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

There are no Foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year under review. Particulars of Employees

None of the employees of the Company was in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits prescribed under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act. 1956. read with Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, as amended. The industrial relations continued to be generally peaceful and cordial

Directors Responsibility Statement

In accordance with the provisions of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, your Directors confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there has been no material departure;

b) the selected accounting policies were applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date.

c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis Internal Controls and their Adequacy:

The Companys internal control system is designed to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance with laws and regulations which your Directors feel is sufficient for the Companys performance.

Corporate Governance

As per Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, a separate Chapter on Corporate Governance practices followed by the Company together with a Certificate from the Companys Auditors confirming compliance forms part of this Report. The Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company have issued necessary certificate to the Board in terms of Clause 49(V) of Listing Agreement for the financial year ended March 31, 2014.

Statement Pursuant To Listing Agreement

The companys securities are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Mumbai and Madras Stock Exchange Limited, Chennai and it has paid the respective annual listing fees up-to-date and there are no arrears.

Additional Disclosures

Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Corporate Governance Report, Segment report, and Related Party Disclosures provided elsewhere in the Annual Report form a part of this Report as required under the Listing Agreement entered into with the Stock Exchanges

Directors

The Company is managed by Shri.Sanjay Jalan, Managing Director, under strict supervision of the Board of Directors. The Board of Director of the Company consists of Shri.Sanjay Jalan, Shri.Parthiban Balasubramaniam and Shri.Jaganath Jothi and Shri.Aditya Jalan.

Shri.Aditya Jalan, (holding DIN: 01219308), was co-opted as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from August 22, 2014, pursuant to the provisions of section 260 of the Companies Act, 1956. He holds office of the Director up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. Your Directors recommends the resolution in relation to appointment of Shri.Aditya Jalan, as a Director for the approval by the members of the Company.

The Company has also received the requisite disclosures/declarations from Shri.Parthiban Balasubramaniam, Shri.Jaganath Jothi and Shri.Aditya Jalan, stating that they meet with the criteria of Independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013. In terms clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, their tenure of office of independent Director has not been specified, therefore they shall hold office as Independent Director such till the conclusion of the ensuing AGM. Therefore the Board of Director proposed to appoint Shri.Parthiban Balasubramaniam, Shri.Jaganath Jothi and Shri.Aditya Jalan, as Independent Directors of the Company under the Companies Act, 2013 to hold office for 5 (Five) years.

Further Mr.Rajiv Bhatia, resigned due to personal reasons on August 22, 2014. Your Directors wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the valuable services rendered by the resigned Directors during his tenure as Director of the Company.

In terms of section 149(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and clause 49 of the Listing Agreement the Every Listed Company should have at least One Women Director in the Board. Further, in terms of section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and read Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, every listed company shall have whole-time key managerial personnel. Your company taking every possible steps in this regard.

Profile of all these Directors under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges in respect of Directors seeking appointment at the Annual General Meeting are provided in the Corporate Governance Report and in the Explanatory Statement to the Notice.

Auditors

M/s.N.Balasubramanian Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Registration No. FRN 003555S), Statutory Auditors of the Company, hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible for re-appointment. The Company has received letters from all of them to the effect that their re-appointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under Section 141 (3)(g) of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified for re-appointment.

Auditors Report

The Auditors Report to the members on the Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2014 does not contain any qualification.

Disclosures of Particulars of Constituting "Group" pursuant to Regulation 3 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Pursuant to an information from the promotes, the name of the promoters and entities comprising group as defined under Monopolies and restrictive Trade Practice (MRTP) Act, 1969. are as under for the purpose of the SEBI(Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations. 2011.: Mr.Sanjay Jalan

Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund(IEPF)

There is no dividend which remained unclaimed by the members of the Company for a period exceeding 7years from its due date of payment and there is no unpaid or unclaimed dividends falling due during the year under review to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund under section 125 of the companies Acct, 2013 read with the provisions of erstwhile Section 205C of the Companies Act. 1956.

Whistle Blower Policy

The Company does not have any whistle Blower Policy. However any employee, if he/she so desire, would have free access to meet senior level management and report any matter of concern.

Green Initiatives

Electronic copies of the Annual Report 2014 and Notice of the 27lh AGM are sent to all members whose email addresses are registered with the company /Depository Participant(s).For members who have not registered their email addresses, physical copies of the Annual Report 2014 and the Notice of the 27,h AGM are sent in the permitted mode. Members requiring physical copies can send a request to the Company Secretary.

The Company is providing e-voting facility to all members to enable them to cast their votes electronically on all resolutions set forth in the Notice. This is pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014.The instructions for e-Voting is provided in the Notice

Acknowledgement

The Directors place on record their appreciation for the sincere and whole hearted co-operation extended by all concerned, particularly Securities & Exchange Board of India, Stock Exchanges, Department of Tourism, companys bankers, Municipal authorities, Government of Tamilnadu, Central Government, suppliers, clients and staff and look forward to their continued support. The Directors also thank the Shareholders for continuing their support and confidence in the Company and its management.

For and Behalf of the Board

For LE WATERINA RESORT & HOTELS LIMITED

Sanjay Jalan

Managing Director

Sriperambudur, the 22nd day of August, 2014

Reqistered Office

1507, V.R.P.Chatram,

Opp. Bharat Petroleum Bunk,

Near Rajiv Gandhi Memorial,

Chennai-Bangalore National Highway,

Sriperambuthur, Tamilnadu-602 105