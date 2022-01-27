iifl-logo-icon 1
Ledo Tea Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

32.4
(0.00%)
Jan 27, 2022

Ledo Tea Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-4.92

-1.09

-1.34

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.28

-0.26

-0.26

Tax paid

0.23

0.62

0.29

0.2

Working capital

0.8

-3.63

-0.39

2.15

Other operating items

Operating

0.73

-8.21

-1.45

0.74

Capital expenditure

0.56

0.85

0.68

-4.07

Free cash flow

1.29

-7.36

-0.77

-3.32

Equity raised

-14.87

-3.92

0.07

2.8

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

17.15

11.24

4.18

2.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.56

-0.04

3.48

1.72

