Ledo Tea Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-4.92
-1.09
-1.34
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.28
-0.26
-0.26
Tax paid
0.23
0.62
0.29
0.2
Working capital
0.8
-3.63
-0.39
2.15
Other operating items
Operating
0.73
-8.21
-1.45
0.74
Capital expenditure
0.56
0.85
0.68
-4.07
Free cash flow
1.29
-7.36
-0.77
-3.32
Equity raised
-14.87
-3.92
0.07
2.8
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
17.15
11.24
4.18
2.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.56
-0.04
3.48
1.72
No Record Found
