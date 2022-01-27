Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.34
8.08
9.31
12.2
yoy growth (%)
52.6
-13.16
-23.65
-2.96
Raw materials
-1.57
-1.11
-1.15
-2.48
As % of sales
12.79
13.73
12.37
20.33
Employee costs
-7.1
-7.93
-6.62
-6.8
As % of sales
57.55
98.13
71.11
55.79
Other costs
-2.58
-2.84
-2.88
-3.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.94
35.17
30.99
29.8
Operating profit
1.07
-3.8
-1.34
-0.72
OPM
8.7
-47.03
-14.48
-5.94
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.28
-0.26
-0.26
Interest expense
-1
-0.89
-0.71
-0.69
Other income
0.17
0.06
1.24
0.33
Profit before tax
-0.03
-4.92
-1.09
-1.34
Taxes
0.23
0.62
0.29
0.2
Tax rate
-745
-12.63
-27.43
-15.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.2
-4.29
-0.79
-1.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.2
-4.29
-0.79
-1.14
yoy growth (%)
-104.8
443.23
-30.75
82.82
NPM
1.67
-53.15
-8.49
-9.36
