Ledo Tea Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.4
(0.00%)
Jan 27, 2022|10:32:44 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ledo Tea Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.34

8.08

9.31

12.2

yoy growth (%)

52.6

-13.16

-23.65

-2.96

Raw materials

-1.57

-1.11

-1.15

-2.48

As % of sales

12.79

13.73

12.37

20.33

Employee costs

-7.1

-7.93

-6.62

-6.8

As % of sales

57.55

98.13

71.11

55.79

Other costs

-2.58

-2.84

-2.88

-3.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.94

35.17

30.99

29.8

Operating profit

1.07

-3.8

-1.34

-0.72

OPM

8.7

-47.03

-14.48

-5.94

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.28

-0.26

-0.26

Interest expense

-1

-0.89

-0.71

-0.69

Other income

0.17

0.06

1.24

0.33

Profit before tax

-0.03

-4.92

-1.09

-1.34

Taxes

0.23

0.62

0.29

0.2

Tax rate

-745

-12.63

-27.43

-15.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.2

-4.29

-0.79

-1.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.2

-4.29

-0.79

-1.14

yoy growth (%)

-104.8

443.23

-30.75

82.82

NPM

1.67

-53.15

-8.49

-9.36

