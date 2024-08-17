iifl-logo-icon 1
Ledo Tea Company Ltd Share Price

32.4
(0.00%)
Jan 27, 2022|10:32:44 AM

Ledo Tea Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

32.4

Prev. Close

32.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

32.4

Day's Low

32.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-88.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ledo Tea Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ledo Tea Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ledo Tea Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:52 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.23%

Non-Promoter- 31.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ledo Tea Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

0.86

0.86

0.86

0.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.23

-7.44

-3.14

-0.78

Net Worth

-6.37

-6.58

-2.28

0.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.34

8.08

9.31

12.2

yoy growth (%)

52.6

-13.16

-23.65

-2.96

Raw materials

-1.57

-1.11

-1.15

-2.48

As % of sales

12.79

13.73

12.37

20.33

Employee costs

-7.1

-7.93

-6.62

-6.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-4.92

-1.09

-1.34

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.28

-0.26

-0.26

Tax paid

0.23

0.62

0.29

0.2

Working capital

0.8

-3.63

-0.39

2.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.6

-13.16

-23.65

-2.96

Op profit growth

-128.22

182.03

86.12

-233.28

EBIT growth

-124.23

985.44

-42.9

-249.13

Net profit growth

-104.8

443.23

-30.75

82.82

No Record Found

Ledo Tea Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ledo Tea Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

N K Lohia

Independent Director

A Choudhury

Independent Director

S K Chatterjee

Director

Nirmit Lohia

Director

Sarita Lohia

Company Secretary

Abhishek Halan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ledo Tea Company Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 19 Apr.83 to acquire Ledo Tea Estate, Assam, from Duncans Agro Industries, Ledo Tea Company was promoted by R S Singhania and his associates.The companys estate in Assam is situated in the highly productive tea growing area of upper Assam and is well-known for the good quality of tea. The estate has a modern processing factory, capable of producing both orthodox and C T C products simultaneously. In 1986, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance its project of developing additional land for growing tea and increase its production to 11 lac kg.In 1996-97 the company spent Rs 15.21 lacs towards modernisation of factory and creation of new assets including Rs 3.23 lacs on new plantation. Further the company spent Rs.45.12 lacs for the same during 1999-2000 and further improvement in overall affairs of the company.During the year 2000-01, the company spent Rs.41.55 lakhs(including Rs.14.11 lakhs WIP) towards modernisation of factory and creation of new assets.
