Summary

Incorporated on 19 Apr.83 to acquire Ledo Tea Estate, Assam, from Duncans Agro Industries, Ledo Tea Company was promoted by R S Singhania and his associates.The companys estate in Assam is situated in the highly productive tea growing area of upper Assam and is well-known for the good quality of tea. The estate has a modern processing factory, capable of producing both orthodox and C T C products simultaneously. In 1986, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance its project of developing additional land for growing tea and increase its production to 11 lac kg.In 1996-97 the company spent Rs 15.21 lacs towards modernisation of factory and creation of new assets including Rs 3.23 lacs on new plantation. Further the company spent Rs.45.12 lacs for the same during 1999-2000 and further improvement in overall affairs of the company.During the year 2000-01, the company spent Rs.41.55 lakhs(including Rs.14.11 lakhs WIP) towards modernisation of factory and creation of new assets.

