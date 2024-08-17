SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹32.4
Prev. Close₹32.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹32.4
Day's Low₹32.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-88.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
0.86
0.86
0.86
0.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.23
-7.44
-3.14
-0.78
Net Worth
-6.37
-6.58
-2.28
0.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.34
8.08
9.31
12.2
yoy growth (%)
52.6
-13.16
-23.65
-2.96
Raw materials
-1.57
-1.11
-1.15
-2.48
As % of sales
12.79
13.73
12.37
20.33
Employee costs
-7.1
-7.93
-6.62
-6.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-4.92
-1.09
-1.34
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.28
-0.26
-0.26
Tax paid
0.23
0.62
0.29
0.2
Working capital
0.8
-3.63
-0.39
2.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.6
-13.16
-23.65
-2.96
Op profit growth
-128.22
182.03
86.12
-233.28
EBIT growth
-124.23
985.44
-42.9
-249.13
Net profit growth
-104.8
443.23
-30.75
82.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
N K Lohia
Independent Director
A Choudhury
Independent Director
S K Chatterjee
Director
Nirmit Lohia
Director
Sarita Lohia
Company Secretary
Abhishek Halan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ledo Tea Company Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 19 Apr.83 to acquire Ledo Tea Estate, Assam, from Duncans Agro Industries, Ledo Tea Company was promoted by R S Singhania and his associates.The companys estate in Assam is situated in the highly productive tea growing area of upper Assam and is well-known for the good quality of tea. The estate has a modern processing factory, capable of producing both orthodox and C T C products simultaneously. In 1986, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance its project of developing additional land for growing tea and increase its production to 11 lac kg.In 1996-97 the company spent Rs 15.21 lacs towards modernisation of factory and creation of new assets including Rs 3.23 lacs on new plantation. Further the company spent Rs.45.12 lacs for the same during 1999-2000 and further improvement in overall affairs of the company.During the year 2000-01, the company spent Rs.41.55 lakhs(including Rs.14.11 lakhs WIP) towards modernisation of factory and creation of new assets.
