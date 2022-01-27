Ledo Tea Company Ltd Management Discussions

Ledo Tea Company Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
LEDO TEA COMPANY LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT:
Your company produced 10.28 lac kgs. of tea for the year under review as
against 9.85 lacs kgs. in the previous year and achieved a net turnover of
Rs. 976.85 lacs by selling 9.83 lacs Kgs. of tea as compared to Rs. 827.27
lacs by selling 9.22 lacs Kgs. of tea in the previous year. The operation
of the Company during the year under review has resulted in a profit of
Rs.99.56 lacs before Interest, Depreciation and Taxes in comparison to
Rs.54.82 lacs in the previous year. Your company achieved a net profit of
Rs.42.01 lacs as against net profit of Rs. 19.34 lacs in the previous year.
The industry is highly labour intensive and is subject to stringent labour
laws. There has been an increase of approx. 15% in salary, wages and social
cost in addition to rise in other input costs during the year under review.
Shortage of labour during peak season is a cause of concern.
Your company has received notifications during the year from the Government
to surrender 126 bighas of prime planted land as they are constructing a
by-pass road on NH-38 passing through our garden to shorten the distance
between Tinsukia and Arunachal border. This by-pass is of national
importance in order to protect our country from neighbouring countries.
After various correspondence and persuasion, they allowed us some time to
take necessary measures for safeguarding our garden. Accordingly, your
company took necessary steps for land preservation, realignment of internal
garden roads & pathways, relocation of existing drain outlets, shifting of
electrical installations, main boundary fencing etc.
The Tirap Colliery adjacent to our tea estate has also intensified open
cast mining in a big way and they dump the overburden on roads adjacent to
our garden boundary and the entire area gets slippery and full of mud.
Water mixed with sulphur content is entering into garden through many areas
for which lot of protection work has to be done to save our plantation.
MODERNISATION & EXPANSION
Your Company has continued its policy of uprooting and replanting along
with infilling programmes in a phased manner in order to increase the yield
of the Tea Estate. Your Company Replanted and Rejuvenated 21.40 Hects. of
Land and uprooted 11.77 Hects. of Land which will make valuable addition to
crop in forthcoming years. Further, your company has invested Rs.52.90 lacs
for Modernization of the factory and Rs. 10.80 Lacs for procurement of
Garden Vehicles.
FUTURE PROSPECT
There has been noticeable change in the climatic conditions with erratic
rainfall distribution. These are possibly the result of global warming and
would play an important role in tea cultivation, the effect of which is
being seen with erratic weather conditions and severe infestation of
Helopeltis affecting the tea crop adversely in the current year.
The demand scenario is also not very encouraging due to huge stock of
plainer varieties tea lying with whole-sellers and agents. However, there
is good demand for quality tea Your company is making all efforts to
produce good quality tea in order to fetch better realisation. We are
hopeful that we will be able to show better results in the current year.