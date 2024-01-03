Legacy Mercantile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
-0.21
1.82
5.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.05
-0.2
1.83
5.05
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.05
-0.2
1.83
5.05
Equity raised
0.97
0.96
0.91
0.86
Investing
0
0
0
-0.24
Financing
7.81
8.11
8.93
5.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.73
8.86
11.68
10.95
