Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.5
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
4,409.05
0
-100
Raw materials
0
-0.5
0
0
As % of sales
0
99.31
0
0
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.27
-0.28
-0.21
As % of sales
0
54.12
2,531.48
0
Other costs
-0.09
-0.26
-0.42
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
52.86
3,792.91
0
Operating profit
-0.38
-0.53
-0.69
-0.38
OPM
0
-106.3
-6,224.4
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.4
0.55
0.73
0.43
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-26.51
-26.39
-25.79
-24.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0
0.02
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0
0.02
0.02
yoy growth (%)
26.27
-62.71
-24.59
2.28
NPM
0
1.66
201.7
0
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.