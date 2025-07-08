iifl-logo
Legacy Mercantile Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Legacy Mercantile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Legacy Mercantile Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:27 PM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Mar-2022Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.16%

Non-Promoter- 3.17%

Institutions: 3.16%

Non-Institutions: 73.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Legacy Mercantile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

15.81

15.81

15.81

15.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.5

0.49

0.48

0.46

Net Worth

16.31

16.3

16.29

16.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.5

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

4,409.05

0

-100

Raw materials

0

-0.5

0

0

As % of sales

0

99.31

0

0

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.27

-0.28

-0.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

-0.21

1.82

5.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

4,409.05

0

-100

Op profit growth

-27.87

-22.99

78.71

49.54

EBIT growth

26.48

-62.41

-22.99

-6.72

Net profit growth

26.27

-62.71

-24.59

2.28

No Record Found

Legacy Mercantile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield (%)
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value (₹)
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Legacy Mercantile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Saurav Rastogi

Whole-time Director

Reena Devi Mandal

Independent Director

Anil Kumar

Registered Office

Office No 105 Prop No F -17,

Subhash Chowk Laxmi Nagar,

Delhi - 110092

Tel: 91-11-68888157

Website: http://www.legacymercantile.com

Email: legacymercantile@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Legacy Mercantile Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Legacy Mercantile Ltd share price today?

The Legacy Mercantile Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Legacy Mercantile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Legacy Mercantile Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Legacy Mercantile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Legacy Mercantile Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Legacy Mercantile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Legacy Mercantile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Legacy Mercantile Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Legacy Mercantile Ltd?

Legacy Mercantile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Legacy Mercantile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Legacy Mercantile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

