Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

67
(-3.68%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:49:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.06

1.3

1.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

20.84

3.7

0.07

Net Worth

33.9

5

1.37

Minority Interest

Debt

9.15

15.37

6.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.04

0

Total Liabilities

43.09

20.41

7.38

Fixed Assets

4.03

4.25

3.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

38.9

16.03

2.78

Inventories

23.64

13.02

3.77

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

22.4

7.4

2.78

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.12

1.84

0.84

Sundry Creditors

-5.96

-3.89

-4.39

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.3

-2.34

-0.22

Cash

0.16

0.12

0.77

Total Assets

43.09

20.4

7.37

