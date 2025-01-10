Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.06
1.3
1.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
20.84
3.7
0.07
Net Worth
33.9
5
1.37
Minority Interest
Debt
9.15
15.37
6.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
43.09
20.41
7.38
Fixed Assets
4.03
4.25
3.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.9
16.03
2.78
Inventories
23.64
13.02
3.77
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
22.4
7.4
2.78
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.12
1.84
0.84
Sundry Creditors
-5.96
-3.89
-4.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.3
-2.34
-0.22
Cash
0.16
0.12
0.77
Total Assets
43.09
20.4
7.37
