iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 AM
No Record Found
Share Price

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.06

1.3

1.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

20.84

3.7

0.07

Net Worth

33.9

5

1.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kaushik Sobhagchand Shah

Whole-time Director

Ketan Sobhagchand Shah

Non Executive Director

Parth Ashish Mehta

Independent Director

Ankit Kumar

Independent Director

Purvi Mahesh Gupta

Independent Director

Satinder Kaur Sehra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratibha Kumari Bharadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd share price today?

The Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd?

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.