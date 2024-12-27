Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd Summary

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited was originally incorporated under the name Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2019, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The status of the Company was subsequently changed to Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 07, 2023 by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre. The Company is engaged in manufacturing/processing, trading and marketing of wide range of spices, dry fruits and other grocery products under the brand name VANDU and frozen/semi fried products under the brand name of FRYD. The Company is doing its business in two verticals i.e., trading and manufacturing/processing of wide range of spices, dry fruits, frozen/semi fried products and other grocery products. Under trading division, it is dealing in various types of whole spices and dry fruits in bulk quantity under unbranded sale, various types of whole spices and dry fruits in smaller quantity under the brand name VANDU and frozen/semi fried products under the brand name of FRYD. Under the manufacturing/processing division, the Company is processing blended spices and other grocery products such as chiz bites and seasoning at manufacturing/processing unit located at Thane, Maharashtra. To expand the product range, the Company is selling ghee under brand name VANDU which is manufactured and packed byreliable manufacturer. It is also dealing in other grocery products such as seasonings, chili flakes, garlic powder, asafoetida (hing), black salt, pulses, dry ginger, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, nigella seeds, mace, nutmeg etc. which are sourced from third party producers or wholesalers and sell under Vandu brand. Also, the Company is acting as anchor distributor to redistribute the soft drink named campa cola.The Company is planning to come out with a public issue of 48,30,000 equity shares through fresh issue.