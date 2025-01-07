Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.64
1.39
13.37
0.76
yoy growth (%)
89.46
-89.56
1,650.12
-91.47
Raw materials
-2.38
-1.19
-13.33
-0.76
As % of sales
90.13
85.9
99.74
99.77
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
-0.03
-0.02
As % of sales
4.5
6.14
0.28
3.7
Other costs
-0.13
-0.15
-0.14
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.18
11.36
1.1
15.25
Operating profit
0
-0.04
-0.15
-0.14
OPM
0.18
-3.41
-1.13
-18.73
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.01
0.02
0
Profit before tax
0
-0.04
-0.14
-0.16
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
790.42
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.04
-0.14
-0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.04
-0.14
-0.16
yoy growth (%)
-109.84
-67.53
-13.37
181.68
NPM
0.17
-3.36
-1.08
-21.87
