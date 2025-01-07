iifl-logo-icon 1
Lesha Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.48
(-4.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:21:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.64

1.39

13.37

0.76

yoy growth (%)

89.46

-89.56

1,650.12

-91.47

Raw materials

-2.38

-1.19

-13.33

-0.76

As % of sales

90.13

85.9

99.74

99.77

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

-0.03

-0.02

As % of sales

4.5

6.14

0.28

3.7

Other costs

-0.13

-0.15

-0.14

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.18

11.36

1.1

15.25

Operating profit

0

-0.04

-0.15

-0.14

OPM

0.18

-3.41

-1.13

-18.73

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.01

0.02

0

Profit before tax

0

-0.04

-0.14

-0.16

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

790.42

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.04

-0.14

-0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.04

-0.14

-0.16

yoy growth (%)

-109.84

-67.53

-13.37

181.68

NPM

0.17

-3.36

-1.08

-21.87

