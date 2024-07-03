iifl-logo-icon 1
Lesha Industries Ltd Share Price

1.56
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:15:00 PM

  • Open1.55
  • Day's High1.58
  • 52 Wk High4.7
  • Prev. Close1.58
  • Day's Low1.54
  • 52 Wk Low 1.52
  • Turnover (lac)4.32
  • P/E39.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.61
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.38
  • Div. Yield0
Lesha Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.55

Prev. Close

1.58

Turnover(Lac.)

4.32

Day's High

1.58

Day's Low

1.54

52 Week's High

4.7

52 Week's Low

1.52

Book Value

2.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.38

P/E

39.5

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Lesha Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Lesha Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lesha Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:23 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lesha Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

11

8.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.44

7.26

7.06

6.66

Net Worth

25.44

18.26

18.06

14.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.64

1.39

13.37

0.76

yoy growth (%)

89.46

-89.56

1,650.12

-91.47

Raw materials

-2.38

-1.19

-13.33

-0.76

As % of sales

90.13

85.9

99.74

99.77

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

-0.03

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.04

-0.14

-0.16

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-1.15

-8.98

-1.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

89.46

-89.56

1,650.12

-91.47

Op profit growth

-110.01

-68.66

6.37

334.9

EBIT growth

-101.85

-67.66

-13.09

182.68

Net profit growth

-109.84

-67.53

-13.37

181.68

Lesha Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lesha Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ashok C Shah

Executive Director

Shalin A Shah

Independent Director

Chandrakant Chauhan

Independent Director

Daxaben M. Shah

Independent Director

Kiritbhai lshwarbhai Patel

Independent Director

Kailasprasad Bhagvatiprasad Jani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Miteshkumar Jayrambhai Rajgor

Managing Director

Leena A. Shah

Non Executive Director

Manjusha R. Salunke

Additional Director

Paragkumar P. Raval

Additional Director

Swapnil Shimpi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lesha Industries Ltd

Summary

Lesha Industries Limited was incorporated on November 23, 1992 as a Private Limited Company with the name Lesha Finstock Pvt Ltd. In November 27, 1995, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and their name changed to Ashni Finance Ltd. In September, 2001, the Company again changed their name from Ashni Finance Ltd to Technocorp Infosystems Ltd. In August, 2009, the Company got the current name, Lesha Industries Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing of various steel products and in the business of Information Technology & Allied Services. The Company also operates in the capital market in shares & stocks. The main product of the Company is M. S. Ingots, M.S. Billets, S.S. Billets and Rolled products like rounds, bars, sections etc. The Honble High Court of Gujarat at Ahmedabad, vide Order dated December 30, 2009, approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd (formerly known as Lesha Energy Resources Ltd) and the Company. As per the Scheme, the Steel Division of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd was taken over by the Company and resulting to this, the Scheme became effective on February 6, 2010.In 2014, ECS Biztech Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement effective from September 19, 2014. In terms of the Scheme, the shareholders were allotted 27 New Equity Shares of the Company for every 50 shares held.The Trading and Investment Business of the Company was de
Company FAQs

What is the Lesha Industries Ltd share price today?

The Lesha Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lesha Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lesha Industries Ltd is ₹44.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lesha Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lesha Industries Ltd is 39.5 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lesha Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lesha Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lesha Industries Ltd is ₹1.52 and ₹4.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lesha Industries Ltd?

Lesha Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.47%, 3 Years at -32.25%, 1 Year at -55.49%, 6 Month at -46.98%, 3 Month at -33.61% and 1 Month at -3.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lesha Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lesha Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.35 %

