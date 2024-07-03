SectorTrading
Open₹1.55
Prev. Close₹1.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.32
Day's High₹1.58
Day's Low₹1.54
52 Week's High₹4.7
52 Week's Low₹1.52
Book Value₹2.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.38
P/E39.5
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
8.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.44
7.26
7.06
6.66
Net Worth
25.44
18.26
18.06
14.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.64
1.39
13.37
0.76
yoy growth (%)
89.46
-89.56
1,650.12
-91.47
Raw materials
-2.38
-1.19
-13.33
-0.76
As % of sales
90.13
85.9
99.74
99.77
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
-0.03
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.04
-0.14
-0.16
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-1.15
-8.98
-1.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
89.46
-89.56
1,650.12
-91.47
Op profit growth
-110.01
-68.66
6.37
334.9
EBIT growth
-101.85
-67.66
-13.09
182.68
Net profit growth
-109.84
-67.53
-13.37
181.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ashok C Shah
Executive Director
Shalin A Shah
Independent Director
Chandrakant Chauhan
Independent Director
Daxaben M. Shah
Independent Director
Kiritbhai lshwarbhai Patel
Independent Director
Kailasprasad Bhagvatiprasad Jani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Miteshkumar Jayrambhai Rajgor
Managing Director
Leena A. Shah
Non Executive Director
Manjusha R. Salunke
Additional Director
Paragkumar P. Raval
Additional Director
Swapnil Shimpi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lesha Industries Ltd
Summary
Lesha Industries Limited was incorporated on November 23, 1992 as a Private Limited Company with the name Lesha Finstock Pvt Ltd. In November 27, 1995, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and their name changed to Ashni Finance Ltd. In September, 2001, the Company again changed their name from Ashni Finance Ltd to Technocorp Infosystems Ltd. In August, 2009, the Company got the current name, Lesha Industries Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing of various steel products and in the business of Information Technology & Allied Services. The Company also operates in the capital market in shares & stocks. The main product of the Company is M. S. Ingots, M.S. Billets, S.S. Billets and Rolled products like rounds, bars, sections etc. The Honble High Court of Gujarat at Ahmedabad, vide Order dated December 30, 2009, approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd (formerly known as Lesha Energy Resources Ltd) and the Company. As per the Scheme, the Steel Division of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd was taken over by the Company and resulting to this, the Scheme became effective on February 6, 2010.In 2014, ECS Biztech Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement effective from September 19, 2014. In terms of the Scheme, the shareholders were allotted 27 New Equity Shares of the Company for every 50 shares held.The Trading and Investment Business of the Company was de
Read More
The Lesha Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lesha Industries Ltd is ₹44.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lesha Industries Ltd is 39.5 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lesha Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lesha Industries Ltd is ₹1.52 and ₹4.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lesha Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.47%, 3 Years at -32.25%, 1 Year at -55.49%, 6 Month at -46.98%, 3 Month at -33.61% and 1 Month at -3.07%.
