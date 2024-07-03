Lesha Industries Ltd Summary

Lesha Industries Limited was incorporated on November 23, 1992 as a Private Limited Company with the name Lesha Finstock Pvt Ltd. In November 27, 1995, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and their name changed to Ashni Finance Ltd. In September, 2001, the Company again changed their name from Ashni Finance Ltd to Technocorp Infosystems Ltd. In August, 2009, the Company got the current name, Lesha Industries Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing of various steel products and in the business of Information Technology & Allied Services. The Company also operates in the capital market in shares & stocks. The main product of the Company is M. S. Ingots, M.S. Billets, S.S. Billets and Rolled products like rounds, bars, sections etc. The Honble High Court of Gujarat at Ahmedabad, vide Order dated December 30, 2009, approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd (formerly known as Lesha Energy Resources Ltd) and the Company. As per the Scheme, the Steel Division of Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd was taken over by the Company and resulting to this, the Scheme became effective on February 6, 2010.In 2014, ECS Biztech Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement effective from September 19, 2014. In terms of the Scheme, the shareholders were allotted 27 New Equity Shares of the Company for every 50 shares held.The Trading and Investment Business of the Company was demerged into Ashnisha Alloys Private Limited in 2016-17, through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger. In terms of the said Scheme of Demerger, Ashnisha Alloys Private Limited issued and allotted 30,18,764 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the share holders of the Company in the ratio of 8 (Eight) new Equity Share of the Resulting Company for every 25 (Twenty Five) Equity Shares held by the shareholders in the Demerged Company on the Record Date. Accordingly, 83,01,601 equity shares were reduced as per the said Scheme and offer reduction the Equity share capital of the Company is 1,13,20,370 i.e. 11,32,037 equity shares of Rs. 10 each from the effective date i.e. June 02, 2017.