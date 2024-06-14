iifl-logo-icon 1
Lesha Industries Ltd EGM

1.52
(4.83%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Lesha Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 May 202414 Jun 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, May 16, 2024 from 12:30 P.M. to 12:45 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved following businesses: 1. The Extra Ordinary General Meeting {EGM) of the Company will be held on 14th June, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means {OAVM) facilities provided as may be decided. The Directors are authorized to send the notice of the EGM and to decide other matters related to EGM. 2. Appointed Mr. Chintan K. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad, as the Scrutinizer, to scrutinize the entire e-voting process of EGM including remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. Copy of Newspaper Advertisement of Notice of EGM of the company to be held on 14.06.2024 at 3:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Outcome EGM of the company held on 14.06.2024 from 3:30 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. through VC and OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

