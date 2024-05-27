To

The Members of

Lesha Industries Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Lesha Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under

Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters(KAM) are those matters that in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

The Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter A. Transaction with related parties Our Audit procedures included updating our understanding of the business processes employed by the Company for identifying from the concerned related party with regard to existence of such transaction. We verified the statutory records available with the Company with regard to transaction entered into by the Company with related parties. Our audit procedure over the disclosures of related party transaction included agreeing the disclosures as per statutory requirement. Transaction with related parties as disclosed Note 27 of the Financial Statement. This was an area of focus for our audit and the area where significant audit effort was directed. B. Tax Liability including MAT Credit Obtained details of computed tax assessments, demand and appeal there against as at 31st March, 2024. Review the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the Tax provisions and the possible outcome of the disputes, based on legal and other precedent in evaluating managements position on this uncertain tax position. Evaluation of uncertain Tax positions, the Company has uncertain Tax positions, including matter under dispute which involve significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes

Other Information

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report including annexures to Directors report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our Opinion on the standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we required to report the fact.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

The Statement has been prepared on the basis of the annual standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view of the loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the applicable accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing Statement, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Statement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain Professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial results, in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group and of its Joint Venture to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of sub section 11 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 in Our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the details of the said Order specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order are given to the extent applicable in Annexure A to this Report.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and an explanation which is to the best of our knowledge and beliefs were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give report of the same in Annexure B to this Report.

g) Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that no audit trail enabled at the database level for accounting software Tally Prime to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with in respect of accounting software.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There is no amount required to be transferred, to the investors education & Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding. Whether recorded in writing or otherwise. that the intermediary shall:

i) Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified In any manner whatsoever (Ultimate Beneficiaries) by or on behalf of the Company or

ii) Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no Funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities including foreign entities (Funding Parties). With the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall:

i) Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (Ultimate Beneficiaries) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

ii) Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances. Nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made in sub clause 4(a) and 4(b) above contain any material misstatement.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of Lesha Industries Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company do not have any Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. The title deeds of the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property plant and Equipments during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against Company for holding any benami property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. The Company is not in receipt of any working capital loan during the reporting period hence reporting under the said clause is not applicable.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company. The Company has granted unsecured advances in the nature of loans to other companies during the year.

(a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us Company is not having any Subsidiary, Joint

Ventures and Associates.

(B) During the year the Company has granted Advances in the nature Loans to other parties.

Details of loans and advances of the company during the period under audit :

(Rs. In Lakh)

Particulars Advance in nature of loans Aggregate amount of Loans granted during the year under audit - Others 5,897.14 Balance Outstanding as at 31st March, 2024-Others 4,368.17

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us. We are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the interest free loans given are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. In the case of loans and advances given, the repayment of interest free loans and advances has been stipulated On Demand.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the interest free loans and advances are repayable on demand. Hence there is no question of overdue.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not advanced loan as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has advanced loan specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further the Company has complied with the provision of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made subject to Section 186(7) of Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) According to Information and explanations given to us the company is not required to maintain the cost records as per the provision of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014, hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company has been Regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Investor education fund , employee state insurance income tax and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to information and explanation given to us no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March, 2024 for a period of more than Six Months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us no disputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues during the period under audit.

(viii) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted from any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank of financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly clause 3(ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short term basis by the Company. Accordingly clause 3(ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares of fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly clause 3(x) (b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing. We report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period under audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) In terms of section-177(9) of the act, it is mandatory for the said company to establish vigil mechanism set in the company, however based upon audit procedure performed and information and explanations given by the management of the company we have not come across any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Accordingly clause 3(xv) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly the requirements of the clause 3(xv) (d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year and there is no cash loss incurred during the year and immediately preceding year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of the financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and managements plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) A CSR activities are not mandatory to the company and company is not fulfilling any criteria given in section 135(1) of the Act, this section is not applicable to the company.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S. LESHA INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.