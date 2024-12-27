Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

LESHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The following agenda for the Meeting: 1. To recommend the proposal for appointment of Director (Non-Independent Non-Executive category) of the Company subject to the shareholders approval by way of Postal Ballot. 2. To appoint Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire postal ballot process in a fair and transparent manner. 3. To Re-constitute Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company 4. To fix cut-off date and E-Voting schedule for conducting postal ballot process and to consider and approve draft Notice of Postal Ballot for appointment of Directors. 5. Any other agendas with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, December 27, 2024 have considered and approved the matters as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

LESHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is currently closed for Promoters Directors and Employees of the Company and will re-open after 48 hours subsequent to the declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other agenda with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2024 has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

LESHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Additional Director/(s) (Independent Director Category) of the Company. 2. Re-constitution of Audit Committee Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e. on Saturday, November 09, 2024 from 02.00 PM to 02.25 PM at the Registered Office of the Company, have considered and approved the matters as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

LESHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. related party transaction to be entered by the company under Section 188 of Companies Act 2013 subject to approval of members. 3. appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. fix schedule of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company and consider notice of AGM thereof. 5. Boards report of the company along with all the annexures for the financial year ended on March 31 2024. 6. fix book closure schedule and E voting schedule for ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. 7. appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e-voting process of AGM including remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. 8. Any other matter with consent of chair. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday 08, 2024, has considered and approved businesses as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 29 Jun 2024

LESHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various matters relating to the Rights Issue including terms and conditions such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism Rights Issue size Rights Entitlement Ratio and other matters incidental or connected therewith We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Lesha Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., 5thJuly, 2024 The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 p.m and concluded at 03:30 p.m. and has has considered and approved Terms and Conditions of the Rights Issue: i.e. Issue Price , Issue Size etc. Read less.. Fixes Record Date for determining Eligible equity shareholders (For Right entitlement) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 05/07/2024 as per the query raised by the Exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.07.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

LESHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Mrs. Manjusha Rahul Salunke as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company subject to shareholders approval in the general meeting. 2.Any other agendas with the permission of chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 15th June, 2024 from 5:00 P.M to 5:15 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved following businesses: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Manjusha Rahul Salunke (DIN: 10666478) as an Additional Director (Independent Director Category) w.e.f. Saturday, 15th June, 2024 for a period of 5 (five) years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

LESHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2 .Any other agenda with the permission of Chair This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 27th May, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved the following business: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 and Para A of Part A of Schedule III read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The statutory auditors have submitted an unmodified Audit Report on Audited Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 13 May 2024

LESHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The agenda for the Meeting is mentioned as below: 1.To fix date time and venue for conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and approving draft notice thereof. 2.To appoint a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held.3 .Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, May 16, 2024 from 12:30 P.M. to 12:45 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved following businesses: 1. The Extra Ordinary General Meeting {EGM) of the Company will be held on 14th June, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means {OAVM) facilities provided as may be decided. The Directors are authorized to send the notice of the EGM and to decide other matters related to EGM. 2. Appointed Mr. Chintan K. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad, as the Scrutinizer, to scrutinize the entire e-voting process of EGM including remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 from 4:30 P.M to 4:45 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved following businesses: Appointed Mrs. Leena Ashok Shah (DIN: 02629934), as Managing Director of the company to hold the office for continuous period of 5 years, i.e. 19th March, 2024 to 18th March, 2029, subject to approval of members at ensuing general meeting.

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

LESHA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole;2.To review the performance of the Chairperson of the company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors;3.To Assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties;4. Any other business with the permission of the Board. This is to inform you that Independent Directors of the company at their Separate Meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 02:15 P.M. to 02:45 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, has reviewed and considered: 1. The performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors of the Company; 2. The performance of the Chairperson of the company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors; and 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the Company and the Board of Directors that is necessary for the Board of Directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024