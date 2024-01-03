LGT Business Connextions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.22
3.59
0.62
0.36
Net Worth
7.23
3.6
0.63
0.37
Minority Interest
Debt
2.82
2.5
1.84
1.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.05
6.1
2.47
1.71
Fixed Assets
1.92
0.96
0.67
0.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.04
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.01
0.03
0
Networking Capital
4.23
2.93
0.61
0.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6
4.03
0.7
0.44
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.11
1.49
1.05
0.17
Sundry Creditors
-3.18
-1.08
-0.63
-0.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.7
-1.51
-0.51
-0.2
Cash
3.8
2.17
1.12
1.01
Total Assets
10.05
6.1
2.47
1.71
