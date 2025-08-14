No Record Found
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.22
3.59
0.62
0.36
Net Worth
7.23
3.6
0.63
0.37
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
88.69
|0
|93,647.56
|-178
|0
|477.97
|51.18
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
105.75
|49.65
|28,552.5
|114.08
|0.63
|1,655.47
|8.62
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,206
|97.73
|24,120
|82.63
|0
|160.96
|75.42
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
336.4
|29.3
|14,537.85
|137.48
|0.73
|234.13
|54.58
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
93.75
|0
|12,804.83
|-88.8
|0
|118.85
|86.16
Managing Director
Wilfred Selvaraj
Whole Time Director
Padma Wilfred
Whole Time Director
Ramesh Raja
Whole Time Director
Deepti Mantri
Whole Time Director
Tijo Mathew Kurisummoottil
Whole Time Director
Sivaji Gollapelli
Non Executive Director
Singaravelou
Independent Director
Manoharan V
Independent Director
Velayutham Anburaj
Independent Director
Susanta Kumar Dehury
Independent Director
Chinchalapu Ujjwal Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Jain
New No.38 Old No.44 1st Floor,
Brindavan St Extn West Mambalm,
Tamil Nadu - 600033
Tel: +91 99400 67846
Website: http://www.lgtholidays.com
Email: info@lgtholidays.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
