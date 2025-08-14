iifl-logo

LGT Business Connextions Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

LGT Business Connextions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

LGT Business Connextions Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Aug, 2025|09:31 PM
Feb-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

LGT Business Connextions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.22

3.59

0.62

0.36

Net Worth

7.23

3.6

0.63

0.37

Minority Interest

LGT Business Connextions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

88.69

093,647.56-1780477.9751.18

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

105.75

49.6528,552.5114.080.631,655.478.62

National Securities Depository Ltd

1,206

97.7324,12082.630160.9675.42

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

336.4

29.314,537.85137.480.73234.1354.58

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

93.75

012,804.83-88.80118.8586.16

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT LGT Business Connextions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Wilfred Selvaraj

Whole Time Director

Padma Wilfred

Whole Time Director

Ramesh Raja

Whole Time Director

Deepti Mantri

Whole Time Director

Tijo Mathew Kurisummoottil

Whole Time Director

Sivaji Gollapelli

Non Executive Director

Singaravelou

Independent Director

Manoharan V

Independent Director

Velayutham Anburaj

Independent Director

Susanta Kumar Dehury

Independent Director

Chinchalapu Ujjwal Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Jain

Registered Office

New No.38 Old No.44 1st Floor,

Brindavan St Extn West Mambalm,

Tamil Nadu - 600033

Tel: +91 99400 67846

Website: http://www.lgtholidays.com

Email: info@lgtholidays.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by LGT Business Connextions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the LGT Business Connextions Ltd share price today?

The LGT Business Connextions Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of LGT Business Connextions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LGT Business Connextions Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 14 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of LGT Business Connextions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LGT Business Connextions Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 14 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LGT Business Connextions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LGT Business Connextions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LGT Business Connextions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 14 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of LGT Business Connextions Ltd?

LGT Business Connextions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LGT Business Connextions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LGT Business Connextions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

