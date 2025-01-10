iifl-logo-icon 1
Libord Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

25.81
(1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.7

15.7

15.7

15.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.39

0.89

0.67

0.68

Net Worth

17.09

16.59

16.37

16.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0.57

0.13

0.3

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.66

16.72

16.67

16.38

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.68

10.11

9.46

9.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

Networking Capital

3.57

3.15

3.3

2.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.98

0.96

0.83

0.29

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.64

2.28

2.5

2.61

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.08

-0.02

-0.46

Cash

0.12

0.02

0.05

0.06

Total Assets

14.38

13.29

12.84

12.08

