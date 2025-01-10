Libord Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.7
15.7
15.7
15.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.39
0.89
0.67
0.68
Net Worth
17.09
16.59
16.37
16.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0.57
0.13
0.3
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.66
16.72
16.67
16.38
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.68
10.11
9.46
9.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
3.57
3.15
3.3
2.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.98
0.96
0.83
0.29
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.64
2.28
2.5
2.61
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.08
-0.02
-0.46
Cash
0.12
0.02
0.05
0.06
Total Assets
14.38
13.29
12.84
12.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.