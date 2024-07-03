Summary

Libord Finance Limited, a Non Banking Finance Company, was incorporated in 1994. It has been registered with RBI and is providing financial and management consultancy services to corporates across India. The Company provide a unique combination of expertise in planning and execution of every type of financial requirement of the clients. A pragmatic and research oriented management team in the Company has a blend of specialists from the finance, legal, management, accounting, taxation and technical fields working as a great team for providing a wholesome satisfaction to clients as all their needs are satisfied under one roof and a complete solution is given to them for a variety of financial needs.Libord has the necessary infrastructure and expertise in giving prompt, accurate and reliable services as brokers to the clients. Brokers in the Cash, Futures & Options, Currency Derivatives, Commodity Derivatives and New Debt Segment at BSE, NSE, & MCX. Investment Advisory Services Distribution of Financial Products, etc. The Company assist clients identify suitable opportunities for Merger & Acquisition with domestic and international companies. It assist them strike the right deal to facilitate strategic benefits emanating from increase in the scale and diversity of business. It advise clients who are planning to grow stronger financially by selling a business unit or part of its assets to release their idle resources for better operational performance. It has vast experience in

