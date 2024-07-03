SectorFinance
Open₹26.29
Prev. Close₹26.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.24
Day's High₹26.35
Day's Low₹26.29
52 Week's High₹34.79
52 Week's Low₹7.51
Book Value₹11.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.37
P/E138.68
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.7
15.7
15.7
15.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.39
0.89
0.67
0.68
Net Worth
17.09
16.59
16.37
16.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.44
-2.57
3.74
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.76
0.69
0.59
0.65
1.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.76
0.69
0.59
0.65
1.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.01
0
Other Income
0.46
0.24
0.16
0.03
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Lalit Kumar Dangi
Managing Director
Vandna Lalit Dangi
Executive Director & CFO
Nawal Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Radhey Shyam Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raghavendra Raj Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
T R Ramanathan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Libord Finance Ltd
Summary
Libord Finance Limited, a Non Banking Finance Company, was incorporated in 1994. It has been registered with RBI and is providing financial and management consultancy services to corporates across India. The Company provide a unique combination of expertise in planning and execution of every type of financial requirement of the clients. A pragmatic and research oriented management team in the Company has a blend of specialists from the finance, legal, management, accounting, taxation and technical fields working as a great team for providing a wholesome satisfaction to clients as all their needs are satisfied under one roof and a complete solution is given to them for a variety of financial needs.Libord has the necessary infrastructure and expertise in giving prompt, accurate and reliable services as brokers to the clients. Brokers in the Cash, Futures & Options, Currency Derivatives, Commodity Derivatives and New Debt Segment at BSE, NSE, & MCX. Investment Advisory Services Distribution of Financial Products, etc. The Company assist clients identify suitable opportunities for Merger & Acquisition with domestic and international companies. It assist them strike the right deal to facilitate strategic benefits emanating from increase in the scale and diversity of business. It advise clients who are planning to grow stronger financially by selling a business unit or part of its assets to release their idle resources for better operational performance. It has vast experience in
The Libord Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Libord Finance Ltd is ₹41.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Libord Finance Ltd is 138.68 and 2.26 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Libord Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Libord Finance Ltd is ₹7.51 and ₹34.79 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Libord Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.77%, 3 Years at 48.79%, 1 Year at 236.53%, 6 Month at 73.13%, 3 Month at 56.75% and 1 Month at -9.64%.
