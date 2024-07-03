iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Libord Finance Ltd Share Price

26.35
(-1.75%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.29
  • Day's High26.35
  • 52 Wk High34.79
  • Prev. Close26.82
  • Day's Low26.29
  • 52 Wk Low 7.51
  • Turnover (lac)2.24
  • P/E138.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.65
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Libord Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

26.29

Prev. Close

26.82

Turnover(Lac.)

2.24

Day's High

26.35

Day's Low

26.29

52 Week's High

34.79

52 Week's Low

7.51

Book Value

11.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.37

P/E

138.68

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Libord Finance Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Libord Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Libord Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.81%

Non-Promoter- 25.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Libord Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.7

15.7

15.7

15.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.39

0.89

0.67

0.68

Net Worth

17.09

16.59

16.37

16.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.44

-2.57

3.74

0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.76

0.69

0.59

0.65

1.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.76

0.69

0.59

0.65

1.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.01

0

Other Income

0.46

0.24

0.16

0.03

0

View Annually Results

Libord Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Libord Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Lalit Kumar Dangi

Managing Director

Vandna Lalit Dangi

Executive Director & CFO

Nawal Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Radhey Shyam Soni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raghavendra Raj Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

T R Ramanathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Libord Finance Ltd

Summary

Libord Finance Limited, a Non Banking Finance Company, was incorporated in 1994. It has been registered with RBI and is providing financial and management consultancy services to corporates across India. The Company provide a unique combination of expertise in planning and execution of every type of financial requirement of the clients. A pragmatic and research oriented management team in the Company has a blend of specialists from the finance, legal, management, accounting, taxation and technical fields working as a great team for providing a wholesome satisfaction to clients as all their needs are satisfied under one roof and a complete solution is given to them for a variety of financial needs.Libord has the necessary infrastructure and expertise in giving prompt, accurate and reliable services as brokers to the clients. Brokers in the Cash, Futures & Options, Currency Derivatives, Commodity Derivatives and New Debt Segment at BSE, NSE, & MCX. Investment Advisory Services Distribution of Financial Products, etc. The Company assist clients identify suitable opportunities for Merger & Acquisition with domestic and international companies. It assist them strike the right deal to facilitate strategic benefits emanating from increase in the scale and diversity of business. It advise clients who are planning to grow stronger financially by selling a business unit or part of its assets to release their idle resources for better operational performance. It has vast experience in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Libord Finance Ltd share price today?

The Libord Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Libord Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Libord Finance Ltd is ₹41.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Libord Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Libord Finance Ltd is 138.68 and 2.26 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Libord Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Libord Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Libord Finance Ltd is ₹7.51 and ₹34.79 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Libord Finance Ltd?

Libord Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.77%, 3 Years at 48.79%, 1 Year at 236.53%, 6 Month at 73.13%, 3 Month at 56.75% and 1 Month at -9.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Libord Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Libord Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Libord Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.