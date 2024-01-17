Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday September 19 2024 to Wednesday September 25 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday September 25 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Ruby Hall Hotel Kohinoor Continental Andheri Kurla Road J.B. Nagar Andheri (East) Mumbai - 400059.