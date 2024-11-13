iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Libord Finance Ltd Board Meeting

23.5
(-2.08%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Libord Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Libord Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 (Read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. Please find attached a copy of the said Financial Results along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Statement of Cash Flow and a copy of the Limited Review Report as received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Libord Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and period ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have, interalia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attached a copy of the said Financial Results alongwith the Limited Review Report as received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
Libord Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and the Auditors Report thereon. As required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the declaration with respect to the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion to the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results is enclosed herewith along with a copy of the Audited Financial results, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Statement of Cash Flows and the Auditors Report on the said Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Libord Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. In pursuance to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 . Please find attached a copy of the said Financial results along with Limited Review Report as received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. In pursuance to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the details about the re-appointment of key managerial personnel as considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 12-02-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Libord Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Libord Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.