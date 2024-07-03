Libord Finance Ltd Summary

Libord Finance Limited, a Non Banking Finance Company, was incorporated in 1994. It has been registered with RBI and is providing financial and management consultancy services to corporates across India. The Company provide a unique combination of expertise in planning and execution of every type of financial requirement of the clients. A pragmatic and research oriented management team in the Company has a blend of specialists from the finance, legal, management, accounting, taxation and technical fields working as a great team for providing a wholesome satisfaction to clients as all their needs are satisfied under one roof and a complete solution is given to them for a variety of financial needs.Libord has the necessary infrastructure and expertise in giving prompt, accurate and reliable services as brokers to the clients. Brokers in the Cash, Futures & Options, Currency Derivatives, Commodity Derivatives and New Debt Segment at BSE, NSE, & MCX. Investment Advisory Services Distribution of Financial Products, etc. The Company assist clients identify suitable opportunities for Merger & Acquisition with domestic and international companies. It assist them strike the right deal to facilitate strategic benefits emanating from increase in the scale and diversity of business. It advise clients who are planning to grow stronger financially by selling a business unit or part of its assets to release their idle resources for better operational performance. It has vast experience in the field of Corporate Debt Restructuring. The Company is well versed with the preparation of the CDR proposals and working with the lead banker appointed as the Monitoring Agency. It provide specialised services at the reference, approval and implementation stages of the CDR Scheme.The Company has specialised expert team for advising sick or potentially sick companies for various requirements such as rehabilitation, restructuring, OTS, DRT and related matters. It offers a single stop solution to all problems related to sick units such as matters related to PF, Labour, Statutory and other Liabilities in addition to the services such as Advising on Strategy for Rehabilitation; Preparation of Rehabilitation / Restructuring Proposal for Banks / FIIs / NCLT; Assisting in One Time Settlement with Banks, Institutions and Asset Reconstruction Companies; Assisting in VAT, Income Tax, PF, DGFT, Customs, FEMA, Excise Matters, etc.Apart from these, the Company identify project appraisal; determine the Cost of Project & its Structuring; make arrangements for Domestic / Foreign Currency Loans; provision of working capital loans from Banks; taking projects on Turnkey Basis; Assisting in Obtaining Various Govt. Approvals and arranging Overseas Joint Venture Partners in Equity / Loan.