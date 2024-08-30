AGM 25/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith a copy of the advertisement containing the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure and e-Voting Information of the Company published in the Newspapers today. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith summary of the proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 held at 11.00 A.M. at Ruby Hall, Hotel Kohinoor Continental, Andheri Kurla Road, J.B. Nagar, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)