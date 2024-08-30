|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith a copy of the advertisement containing the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure and e-Voting Information of the Company published in the Newspapers today. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith summary of the proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 held at 11.00 A.M. at Ruby Hall, Hotel Kohinoor Continental, Andheri Kurla Road, J.B. Nagar, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400059 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.