Logiciel Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

5.77

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

17.95

9.65

5.68

Net Worth

23.72

9.66

5.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0.02

0.52

0.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.74

10.18

6.21

Fixed Assets

3.13

3.23

3.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.59

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0.08

0.03

Networking Capital

13.85

6.04

-0.76

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.49

3.46

0.13

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.01

5.37

1.48

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.2

-0.1

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.63

-2.59

-2.27

Cash

6.64

0.82

3.16

Total Assets

23.75

10.18

6.2

