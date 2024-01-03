Logiciel Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5.77
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
17.95
9.65
5.68
Net Worth
23.72
9.66
5.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.52
0.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.74
10.18
6.21
Fixed Assets
3.13
3.23
3.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.08
0.03
Networking Capital
13.85
6.04
-0.76
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.49
3.46
0.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.01
5.37
1.48
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.2
-0.1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.63
-2.59
-2.27
Cash
6.64
0.82
3.16
Total Assets
23.75
10.18
6.2
