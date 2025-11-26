No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5.77
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
17.95
9.65
5.68
Net Worth
23.72
9.66
5.69
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,119.8
|23.52
|11,28,770.94
|11,828
|4.04
|54,531
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,530
|23.7
|6,35,657.53
|7,759
|2.81
|36,907
|222.78
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,600.7
|35.85
|4,34,376.37
|2,657
|3.75
|13,829
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
245.8
|21.39
|2,57,707.14
|2,614.2
|2.44
|17,770
|61.51
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,833.15
|36
|1,72,946.62
|1,386
|1.11
|9,966.6
|757.68
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Prem Lal Sharma
Managing Director
Umesh Sharma
Whole-time Director
Ajay Sharma
Executive Director
Lateesh Sharma
Independent Director
Rupinder Singh
Independent Director
Vishal Kant
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Geetanjali Nerchehal
H.#.9-A Main Road Sunder Nagar,
Punjab - 141007
Tel: +91 161 4600060
Website: http://www.logiciel.io
Email: cs@logiciel.io
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Logiciel Solutions Ltd
