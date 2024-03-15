Sub-Division of Face Value of Equity Shares of the Company from Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained through Postal Ballot process. In this regard, the record date for such division/ split shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course. Intimation of record date for the purpose of bonus and Stock Split In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that pursuant to the shareholders approval obtained through the Postal Ballot process on March 14,2024, the Board of Directors in their meeting dated March 15,2024 has fixed Wednesday March, 27 th 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of; Kindly take the same on your record. (a) Sub-division of face value of Equity Shares (all the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Equity Shares of nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each shall stand sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of nominal value of Re. 1/-(0ne Rupee) each fully paid-up Enclosed Revised Intimation for the record date of Bonus and Stock Split. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, LORENZINI APPARELS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LORENZINI APPARELS LTD (540952) RECORD DATE 28/03/2024 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Stock Split and Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 28/03/2024 DR-601/2024-2025 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE740X01015 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 28/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 21.03.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240321-42 dated March 21,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code LORENZINI APPARELS LTD (540952) New ISIN No. INE740X01023 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 28-03-2024 (DR- 601/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.03.2024)